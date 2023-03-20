Ridge Meadows RCMP bring St. Paddy’s Day theme to traffic enforcement

“Don’t press your luck” theme of road safety campaign in Pitt Meadows

With a St. Patrick’s Day theme, Ridge Meadows RCMP and their partners were out Friday doing traffic enforcement in Pitt Meadows. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

With a leprechaun mascot and a “Don’t Rely on Luck” theme, Ridge Meadows RCMP started the St. Patrick’s Day weekend with an enforcement campaign in Pitt Meadows.

On Friday morning, March 17, police were joined by crime prevention volunteers, ICBC Road Safety partners, and City of Pitt Meadows Bylaw enforcement officers, as they performed a distracted driving awareness campaign along Harris Road. Stationed at key intersections where stopped motorists could safely see messaging, volunteers collected speed data while police remained on the look-out for distracted drivers.

Over 1800 vehicles were viewed for speed and distracted driving infractions. They issued tickets for three violations of using an electronic device, three seatbelt infractions, three bylaw violations for overweight trucks, and an accident involving an ‘N’ driver and possible impairment (investigation underway).

“Anything that takes your attention away from driving is a distraction,” said Kate Woochuk an ICBC road safety and community coordinator.

“When you’re distracted, you risk not only your own safety – but also the safety of your passengers and of others on the road. We urge drivers to take this issue seriously and make the commitment to stay focused on the road while behind the wheel.”

READ ALSO: IIO closes investigation into Langley gun range death

Later that evening, and into the early morning, Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Community Response Unit and general duty members continued their patrols throughout the community. This resulted in:

• Three immediate roadside prohibitions

• A case of impaired by drugs with impoundment

• A possible impaired by drugs (investigation underway)

• One violation issued for driving contrary to restrictions

“Of the more than 500 vehicles we checked, many were being operated by people choosing to be a designated driver for the evening,” said Sgt. Crystal Heisler, who led police roadblock initiatives that evening. “This was great to see so many planning ahead for a safe ride home.”

READ ALSO: B.C. parent launches class-action lawsuit against makers of Fortnite video game

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP