Ridge Meadows RCMP catch three more impaired drivers overnight

Local Mounties served 80 impaired driving infractions in June

Heading into another summer weekend, Ridge Meadows RCMP are making drivers aware of their presence on local roads.

On Thursday night they caught three impaired drivers, adding to the 80 impaired driving instances they investigated in the month of June.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows RCMP worried the number of impaired drivers is increasing

A provincial summer impaired driving campaign has been underway since July 1, and Ridge Meadows RCMP are also carrying out Project Domino Effect, a local initiative which resulted in 553 impaired driving investigations in 2019.

Inspector Allison Good said although the program has bean considered a success – as there have been no deaths attributed to impaired driving since March 2019 – there is still work to be done to reduce the numbers of drunk drivers on local roads.

“One impaired driver is one too many, regardless of the day of the week and on the tail end of our June results it is very concerning for police to see impaired driving trends continue,” she said.

As a result of last months high numbers, three local constables have become part of Alexa’s team, a provincial program named in honour of four-year-old Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2018.

The program recognizes officers who completed 12 impaired driving investigations in a year.

“The numbers speak for themselves and people need to know that police will be out there this summer looking to ensure our community stays safe.”


