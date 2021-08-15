xx

Ridge Meadows RCMP close road

Dewdney Trunk shut down due to ‘police incident’

Ridge Meadows RCMP shut down Old Dewdney Trunk road in both directions between Hale Rd. and 203rd Sunday afternoon.

A brief statement said it was due to a “police incident” and advised drivers to please plan alternate routes.

It was issued around 2 p.m.

More to come.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20
Next story
Footage shows Taliban fighters in Afghan presidential palace

Just Posted

Thursday was a scorcher in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows – as well as much of B.C. At Ernie Daykin’s home in Maple Ridge, the “official cow thermometer” in his backyard exceeded the 100 degree Fahrenheit mark during mid-afternoon. That same evening, the combination of a heat wave and smoke from the wildfires in the B.C. Interior made for a brilliant, colourful sunset. Daykin shared a picture captured along the Pitt River, by the railway bridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sky aglow during this week’s extreme heat

xx
Ridge Meadows RCMP close road

A lot of small animals at the branch has prompted the shelter to put out a call for fresh veggies. (SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch animals need fresh veggies and herbs

Ridge Meadows RCMP initially sought information on the whereabouts of Vipan Kumar. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Fundraiser for family of Maple Ridge man who was found deceased after his morning walk