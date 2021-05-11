Ridge Meadows RCMP deploying Black Cat and Scarecrows

Ridge Meadows RCMP is launching two road safety initiatives in response to public input – the Black Cat and Scarecrows.

Throughout the year, police receive multiple requests to enhance road safety and target speeding. These concerns were also established as a priority from pubic feedback during last year’s strategic planning. In response, the Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) is introducing the two new initiatives for the community.

The Scarecrow is a life-sized picture cut-out of one of Ridge Meadows RCMP’s constables. It is not uncommon for someone to see police radar enforcement, resulting in drivers slowing down in reaction. Standing in a “traffic radar” pose, the Scarecrow is placed on roadways, encouraging drivers to check their speed and provide them an opportunity to adjust their driving behavior without penalty.

READ ALSO: Man in custody after Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

The Black Cat is a specialized recorder which collects traffic and driving behavioral information. It is not punitive, but provides accurate and unbiased traffic information through data collection. The Black Cat can be placed in areas of public complaint to assist police in the best deployment of their resources.

READ ALSO: RCMP leader gets mayoral nods

“The citizens of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have let police know that speeding is a top concern. Well, you asked and we heard you,” said Sgt. Glen Roberts of the RSTT. “The Black Cat and Scarecrow are new ways for Ridge Meadows RCMP to get creative in response to the public’s concerns around road safety.”

“Speeding increases your chances of crashing,” said Kate Woochuk, local ICBC road safety coordinator. “When you slow down, you see more of the road and have more time to react. Slow down and be realistic about travel times to reduce your risk of crashing and arrive at your destination safely.”