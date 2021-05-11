An RCMP scarecrow designed to slow speeders. (Special to The News)

An RCMP scarecrow designed to slow speeders. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP deploying Black Cat and Scarecrows

New initiatives aimed at slowing speeders, as public has requested

Ridge Meadows RCMP is launching two road safety initiatives in response to public input – the Black Cat and Scarecrows.

Throughout the year, police receive multiple requests to enhance road safety and target speeding. These concerns were also established as a priority from pubic feedback during last year’s strategic planning. In response, the Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) is introducing the two new initiatives for the community.

The Scarecrow is a life-sized picture cut-out of one of Ridge Meadows RCMP’s constables. It is not uncommon for someone to see police radar enforcement, resulting in drivers slowing down in reaction. Standing in a “traffic radar” pose, the Scarecrow is placed on roadways, encouraging drivers to check their speed and provide them an opportunity to adjust their driving behavior without penalty.

READ ALSO: Man in custody after Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

The Black Cat is a specialized recorder which collects traffic and driving behavioral information. It is not punitive, but provides accurate and unbiased traffic information through data collection. The Black Cat can be placed in areas of public complaint to assist police in the best deployment of their resources.

READ ALSO: RCMP leader gets mayoral nods

“The citizens of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have let police know that speeding is a top concern. Well, you asked and we heard you,” said Sgt. Glen Roberts of the RSTT. “The Black Cat and Scarecrow are new ways for Ridge Meadows RCMP to get creative in response to the public’s concerns around road safety.”

“Speeding increases your chances of crashing,” said Kate Woochuk, local ICBC road safety coordinator. “When you slow down, you see more of the road and have more time to react. Slow down and be realistic about travel times to reduce your risk of crashing and arrive at your destination safely.”

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bashaw RCMPmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death
Next story
B.C. First Nations restrict access to territory in wake of forestry standoffs

Just Posted

An RCMP scarecrow designed to slow speeders. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP deploying Black Cat and Scarecrows

New initiatives aimed at slowing speeders, as public has requested

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez does parsley pesto

Pesto traditionally has fresh basil but parsley is a tasty alternative

A cyclist was struck on Lougheed Highway at 209 Street on Monday afternoon. (Neil Corbett - The News)
Cyclist injured after collision with car on Lougheed Highway

Police, fire and ambulance respond to call in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services’ Better at Home Program is now offering a grocery delivery program for seniors. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows organization now delivering groceries for seniors

Community Services’ Better at Home Program filling in the gaps of Thrifty Foods Sendial program

Police have southbound lanes blocked along 227 Street at Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
VIDEO: 1 person in custody after Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Witnesses describe collision as a road-rage incident

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

A map of Huu-ay-aht-owned forestry cutblock. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. First Nations restrict access to territory in wake of forestry standoffs

Huu-ay-aht set up checkpoints after heated and dangerous incidents on southwest Vancouver Island

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets’ Nate Thompson (11) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Vancouver Canucks see NHL playoff hopes dashed despite 3-1 win over Winnipeg

Montreal Canadiens earn final North Division post-season spot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

Most Read