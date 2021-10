Maple Ridge detachment gets retro look for social media message

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is showcasing their Halloween Spirit with their 70s Copshow Halloween image posted this week.

With some big hair, big moustaches, donuts on the dunk, and a slouchy demeanour, the Maple Ridge Mounties get your attention as they deliver their Halloween Weekend message: “Everybody stay safe and have a real groovy time.”

Some pastries were harmed in the making of this video.