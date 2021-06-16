Ridge Meadows RCMP held a torch run event at MRSS to support Special Olympics. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP hold Special Olympics Torch Run

Officers joined by two Special Olympians for annual fundraiser

Ridge Meadows RCMP showed their support for Special Olympians by having a torch run event at a local high school, and making it part of the Virtual Torch Run for Special Olympics BC

“Because of COVID we can’t run as a group in this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics British Columbia, so instead we did a relay at MRSS with Kathryn and Matthew, two unbelievable Special Olympians!” said the local cops in a social media post.

They ran a collective 104 km, and raised more than $1,000 for the cause.

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run has been run since 1987, and the LETR is the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraising effort for Special Olympics globally. The virtual run is taking place from June 7-20.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Mountie gets FreezinForAReason

The torch runs have raised more than $72 million in Canada since inception, and this year the goal in B.C. is to raise $75,000.

Donations can still be made at www.specialolympics.ca/british-columbia

