Ridge Meadows RCMP identify ‘pushy’ alarm system salesman

Man works for a company in Alberta

Ridge Meadows RCMP have identified and spoken with a man they received multiple complaints about selling home security systems.

On May 18, the RCMP received three separate complaints about a man doing ‘alarm checks’.

According to the complainants, the man did not have any identification and when pressed by one resident for a business card, the man left, saying he would return the next day with one.

He was also representing himself as being affiliated to different home security businesses, noted police.

However, RCMP say he is related to a company in Alberta.

“While it appears no Public Health Order contraventions have occurred we absolutely understand why our citizens might feel uncomfortable with door-to-door sales in the midst of a pandemic,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows could pay over $18 million for RCMP office

Police had released a description of the man and said they wanted to speak with him because of the discrepancies in the information he provided to each of the residents.

At the time they didn’t know if the man was representing a legitimate company or not, but, police said, the man was very polite, well spoken, and left the area without issue when asked to do so – pointing out that the man did not attempt to “force entry” into any of the residences.

READ MORE: RCMP leader gets mayoral nods

“Police reiterate not to provide personal information or let anyone into their residence that they do not know or without a scheduled appointment,” said Klaussner, thanking residents for letting police know of their concerns.

“Call us if you need us,” she reminded.

Ridge Meadows RCMP can be reached on the non-emergency line at 604-463-6251 or to report online at ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en.

