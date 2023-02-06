Ridge Meadows RCMP volunteers can be seen around town wearing the signature bright blue uniform. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP in need of more volunteers for its community programs

The deadline for volunteer applications is Feb. 17

Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for 10 more people to join its volunteer programs before the Feb. 17 application deadline.

According to the Ridge Meadows RCMP website, volunteering with one of its programs is a good way to contribute to local public safety, learn about crime prevention programs, explore career options in policing, meet new people, and make a difference in your community.

“The special talent, skills, and abilities that volunteers bring to the table are integral to the success of our community policing and crime prevention programs,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP.

There are a couple of different volunteer opportunities within the RCMP, including working with victim services or crime prevention programs.

“We recruit volunteers to work with our crime prevention programs that include Speed Watch and Cell Watch, Bike Patrol, Citizens on Patrol, and Lock Out Auto Crime and Stolen Auto Recovery,” said the RCMP.

“Volunteers may also attend community events where they host an information booth, discuss and answer questions around public safety, and even wear the coveted Safety Bear mascot outfit.”

RELATED: New look for RCMP helpers in Maple Ridge

In order to volunteer, a resident must be a Canadian citizen (or permanent resident of at least five years), at least 19 years old, and have a valid Class 5 driver’s license.

Volunteers will also be expected to be involved in RCMP programs for a minimum of four hours a month for the first year.

For more information on volunteering with the RCMP, visit www.mapleridge.ca/2625/RCMP-Volunteer-Opportunities or email crimepreventionunit@mapleridge.ca.

RELATED: Maple Ridge launches new integrated safety ambassador team

maple ridgePoliceRCMPVolunteer

