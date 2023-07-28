Insp. Martin Guay is new to the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, and newly promoted to the rank of inspector. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Insp. Martin Guay is new to the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, and newly promoted to the rank of inspector. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP introduce a new inspector

Martin Guay is the newest member of the detachment’s leadership team

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is rounding out its senior leadership team with the addition of Inspector Martin Guay.

Insp. Guay joined the detachment in Maple Ridge about a month ago as a staff sergeant, before being promoted to the rank of inspector this week.

He joins the Ridge Meadows RCMP with more than 17 years of service as a Mountie. Guay has worked in front line rural and urban policing, in major crimes units including with the Lower Mainland District Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), and with the Surrey Unsolved Homicide Unit. Most recently, Guay was in the role of the Sunshine Coast Detachment Commander, before joining the Ridge Meadows RCMP in the role of Operations Officer.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge celebrates RCMP’s 150th anniversary

“We are excited about the addition of Insp. Guay to our senior leadership team,” said Superintendent Wendy Mehat, officer-in-charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Our leadership team looks forward to working together to continue to provide a high-quality policing service to keep the communities of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Katzie First Nation safe.”

“We also want to congratulate Supt. Jayson Lucash, who was previously in Inspector Guay’s position at Ridge Meadows, on his recent promotion to Officer-in-Charge of the North Vancouver RCMP detachment,” added Mehat.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP announced Project Dovetail

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crash sends one to hospital in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Insp. Martin Guay is new to the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, and newly promoted to the rank of inspector. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP introduce a new inspector

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Volunteers in Fraser Valley needed for Tour de Cure cancer fundraiser

A crash between a cyclist and a semi-truck sent one to hospital in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Crash sends one to hospital in Maple Ridge

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. has found Jeremy Jakobsze breached their code of ethics following an investigation stemming from an incident in 2020, with a dental hygienist who refused to wear a mask when accessing services at the massage clinic. (Jeremy Jakobsze Registered Massage Therapy website)
Former Maple Ridge massage therapist found to have harassed prospective patient