Ridge Meadows RCMP introduce a new inspector

Martin Guay is the newest member of the detachment’s leadership team

Insp. Martin Guay is new to the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, and newly promoted to the rank of inspector. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is rounding out its senior leadership team with the addition of Inspector Martin Guay.

Insp. Guay joined the detachment in Maple Ridge about a month ago as a staff sergeant, before being promoted to the rank of inspector this week.

He joins the Ridge Meadows RCMP with more than 17 years of service as a Mountie. Guay has worked in front line rural and urban policing, in major crimes units including with the Lower Mainland District Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), and with the Surrey Unsolved Homicide Unit. Most recently, Guay was in the role of the Sunshine Coast Detachment Commander, before joining the Ridge Meadows RCMP in the role of Operations Officer.

“We are excited about the addition of Insp. Guay to our senior leadership team,” said Superintendent Wendy Mehat, officer-in-charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Our leadership team looks forward to working together to continue to provide a high-quality policing service to keep the communities of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Katzie First Nation safe.”

“We also want to congratulate Supt. Jayson Lucash, who was previously in Inspector Guay’s position at Ridge Meadows, on his recent promotion to Officer-in-Charge of the North Vancouver RCMP detachment,” added Mehat.