Ridge Meadows RCMP invite buyers and sellers to do deals near detachment

Ridge Meadows RCMP are encouraging residents conducting a buying or selling transaction with a person they don’t know to meet at the local detachment.

Coquitlam RCMP announced a buy/sell exchange zone near the front entrance of the main detachment on Friday.

This area, which has a sign advising it is under 24-hour surveillance, allows residents to complete online transactions or transfer children between parents and/or guardians, in a safe known location.

“The safety and security of the community is our top priority,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins. “This is an excellent way to promote safe and respectful transactions.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Amanda Harnett likes the idea, and invites the public to also meet near the detachment, which is located at 11990 Haney Pl.

“A specific and dedicated buy/sell area is a great initiative and something all RCMP detachments consider,” said Harnett. “While this has not yet been realized at our local level, we absolutely encourage all of our citizens to utilize our detachment area as a safe meeting space regardless of the initiative or circumstance.”

Coquitlam RCMP say a transaction at the detachment reduces the risks. Online buy and sell deals are commonly used by many citizens, they note. There are numerous benefits to online private commerce however, there are risks. Many people have become victims of crimes such as robberies, frauds and thefts when attempting to buy or sell property online.

If you are unable to do the transaction near a detachment, Coquitlam RCMP offered tips to protect yourself:

• Complete your transaction during daytime hours

• Bring a family or a friend with you

• Never complete a transaction by mail

• Limit the amount of personal information you provide

• Meet at a public location which is well lit and busy

• If something seems too good to be true, it probably is