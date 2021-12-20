The Ridge Meadows RCMP will be doing their annual Cram the Cruiser benefit for the Friends in Need Food Bank on Tuesday morning. (Ridge Meadows RCMP Facebook/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP invite public to Cram the Cruiser

Benefit Tuesday morning for Friends in Need Food Bank

The Ridge Meadows RCMP are inviting the public to once again help them Cram the Cruiser, in an annual event that supports the Friends in Need Food Bank.

The local police will have a cruiser at the Save-On-Foods store located at 22703 Lougheed Hwy., from 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 21, and the public is invited to fill it up with food donations to be given to the Food Bank. They will also be accepting cash donations.

In past years, the event has seen the cruiser filled with more than 600 kilograms of groceries, and donations of more than $1,600 in cash for the local food bank.

The Food bank’s list of most wanted items includes canned fruits and vegetables; baby food and formula; high protein foods such as canned meat, beans, chili and peanut butter; meal replacements such as Boost and Ensure; pasta and sauce; and soups. The food bank promotes cash donations, because the organization can often do bulk buys, to stretch grocery dollars further.

It’s the local version of similar food drives and toy drives done by police departments across the country.

