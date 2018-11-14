Ridge Meadows RCMP issue fines, seize pot, under new Cannabis Act

Unlawful supply of cannabis offence for over 30 grams

Ridge Meadows RCMP have enforced an illegal marijuana possession charge under the new Cannabis Act.

On Monday, Nov. 5, at around 10 p.m. police responded to a report of a suspected break and enter at a residence in the 11900 block of Gee Street. When police questioned the three occupants they learned that one of them had very recently rented the vacant home. During the course of the investigation police saw a large quantity of cannabis which was in contravention of the Cannabis Act.

The 25-year-old tenant was issued a $230 violation ticket for allegedly being in possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis, contrary to section 54(3) of the act, and given a $575 fine for unlawful supply of cannabis contrary to section 17.

His two friends, a 26-year-old Coquitlam man and 20-year-old Vancouver man, were each issued $230 violation tickets for allegedly being in possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis contrary to section 54(3).

This is the first time that Ridge Meadows RCMP have used the new Cannabis Act legislation to enforce illegal cannabis possession. All the drugs were seized and the investigation has been concluded.

Read More: Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

“If you see something, say something, because you never know where it may lead,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk. “A report of a possible break and enter has led police to a drug seizure. Police want to hear from you if you witness suspicious or criminal activity.”

The Ridge Meadows non-emergency phone number is 604-463-6251 or 911 can also be called for crimes as they are happening.

