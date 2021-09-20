Ridge Meadows RCMP issues 35 violation tickets and 9 warnings in school zones last week

Ridge Meadows RCMP and ICBC partner to raise awareness around driving with care especially in school zones. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are urging drivers to keep in mind the school zone signs and speed limits now that schools are back in session.

September marks the back-to-school season and each year police, and their road safety partner’s at ICBC, team up to spread the message that school zones are back in effect and ask drivers to leave extra travel time, stay focused on the road and watch for children.

"How awful would it feel to hurt a child with your car?" 35 tickets and 9 warnings in school zones last week. Read our release here; https://t.co/S2SONF4X3q@icbc @RoadSafetyKate pic.twitter.com/7flYQp8pgD — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) September 20, 2021

This year too, both, the RCMP and ICBC have been putting out information around road safety as soon as the schools were back in session. Despite these efforts some drivers are still not paying attention.

According to Const. Julie Klaussner, the RCMP issued 35 violation tickets and 9 warnings in school zones, in the last week alone.

“For the most part people get it…we know the majority of drivers are aware of the area’s they are travelling through and are being very respectful of the posted speed limits,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we still see some drivers simply lose track of the fact that they are driving in a school or playground area. We are simply asking people to think of the kids and parents in these areas. How awful would it feel to hurt a child with your car?”

Klaussner said that enforcement will continue throughout the month.

