Ridge Meadows RCMP launch CounterAttack campaign

Ridge Meadows RCMP are conducting road checks as part of its CounterAttack impaired driving campaign, in partnership with ICBC. (The News files)

ICBC and the Ridge Meadows RCMP are teaming up for the annual December CounterAttack campaign, urging drivers to be responsible and plan ahead for a safe ride home this holiday season.

The campaign began last weekend, and police will be looking for impaired drivers at road checks set up across the province throughout December.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP is continuing enforcement of impaired driving over the holiday season,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Wendy Mehat.

“Road safety is a priority for the detachment with continued efforts of project Domino effect through the holidays and continuing into the new year. We want to encourage all the citizens to plan a safe ride home before going out to ensure a safe holiday season for everyone.”

More people may choose to attend holiday gatherings this year where public health orders allow, but one message remains as strict as ever: if you drink, don’t drive.

More than half of impaired-related crashes occur on the weekend, which is why ICBC and police are reminding drivers to make smart decisions if their holiday festivities involve alcohol.

“While it’s exciting that more of us are able to​ gather for celebrations and events this year, it’s important that we all do our part to prevent crashes and save lives,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC vice president. “When you drink and drive, you not only risk your life but those of others on the road. If your festivities include alcohol, please be responsible and plan ahead for a safe ride home – arrange a designated driver, call a taxi or take transit.”​

While progress has been made since CounterAttack roadchecks began, impaired driving remains one of the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C. – claiming the lives of 65 people and injuring 1,700 every year.

On average, 16 people are killed and 830 injured in 1,500 impaired driving related crashes in the Lower Mainland every year.

