Ridge Meadows RCMP launches youth award in memory of officer Mike Pedrosa

Ridge Meadows RCMP presented the inaugural Challenge Coin to the family of Const. Pedrosa. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP has launched a youth award to honour the memory of Const. Mike Pedrosa.

The medallion, or the “challenge coin” will be presented to youth in the community who demonstrate commitment to values similar to that of Constable Pedrosa. They will honour youth and students who have displayed courage, perseverance or bravery.

Const. Pedrosa, a long-serving police officer with the Ridge Meadows Detachment, was diagnosed with cancer and after an extensive fight, lost the battle to the disease on Oct. 10, 2020.

“Constable Pedrosa exemplified the common spirit of the RCMP’s membership and was passionate about youth, both in his capacity as a police officer and also at home with his family and children,” said Const. Julie Klaussner in a statement released by the RCMP.

A suggestion was brought forward to create a memorial coin in honour of his memory and commitment to the community and the Mike Pedrosa Challenge Coin was designed and commissioned this year.

ALSO WATCH: Hikers who used turbans to rescue at Golden Ears Provincial Park honoured by Ridge Meadows RCMP

A Challenge Coin is a small coin or medallion bearing an organization’s insignia or emblem and is traditionally given to prove membership, enhance morale, or in recognition of special achievement.

This particular medallion features Const. Pedrosa participating in the Terry Fox Run with high school youth. The words on the front of the coin, “Perseverance through adversity with integrity”, represent the values of both the RCMP and Const. Pedrosa.

On Oct. 25, the inaugural Const.Pedrosa Challenge Coins were presented to his family in a small ceremony at the Ridge Meadows detachment.

The coins will also be available for purchase by police officers or police staff, with all proceeds going to Cops for Cancer.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge secondary students learn about overcoming discrimination