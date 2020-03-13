Police are looking for help identifying the man pictured here. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)

Ridge Meadows RCMP look for suspect in late night taxi assualt

The alleged assault happened in the 20100 block of Ashley Crescent

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver in Maple Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 20.

According to media relations officer, Julia Klaussner, the alleged assault happened in the 20100 block of Ashley Crescent, after a man, who hailed a taxi at the Coquitlam Center bus loop, refused to paid his fair.

Upon arrival at his destination, the alleged assailant struck the driver in the face and the head from the back seat before fleeing on foot.

The taxi driver attended hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

“Neighbourhood canvassing and communication with other police jurisdictions and information systems have not resulted in successfully identifying a suspect’ Klaussner wrote.

“Police have exhausted all investigative avenues and therefore are releasing still images of the alleged suspect in order to further the investigation.”

The man is described as a Caucasian male with a slim build, who is around 5’10” tall.

He is also described as having dark hair with a dark beard.

At the time of the alleged assault, he was wearing a black jacket and ear pods.

If you have any information about this incident and have not already spoken to police, Ridge Meadows RCMP requests you call them at 604-463-6251 and refer to file #2020-3805.

If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: ACT cancels shows of more than 250 people during COVID-19 Outbreak
Next story
Humanitarian organization says 13 Canadians detained in Ethiopia back home

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP look for suspect in late night taxi assualt

The alleged assault happened in the 20100 block of Ashley Crescent

Foundry Ridge Meadows now fully open

New premises offers one-stop shop for kids

Head-on collision in Maple Ridge between bike and pickup

Rider taken to hospital with serious injuries

The ACT cancels shows of more than 250 people during COVID-19 outbreak

Maple Ridge centre following directions from province

LETTER: Bear killed needlessly

Maple Ridge fines not likely answer to bear-people conflicts, one letter writer believes

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

UBC classes continue, events with more than 250 people cancelled due to COVID-19

The university said there are no presumptive cases in the Vancouver and Kelowna campuses

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

Pre-trial conference held in Fraser Valley chicken catching abuse case

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face jury trial in connection with 2017 undercover video

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Most Read