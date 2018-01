Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a man described as a person of interest, between 35 and 45 years old, who’s white, but has a tanned complexion, and is about 6’2,” with a muscular build.

The local detachment’s serious crime unit released images of the man walking. They say the man is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

The RCMP won’t say what investigation the release is connected to. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP Ridge Meadows detachment.