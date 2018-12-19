Ridge Meadows RCMP make Grinchy video

Ridge Meadows RCMP have released a Grinch-inspired Christmas-parody short film, Every Who in Ridge Meadows.
“At Ridge Meadows RCMP, we wanted to share with our communities a very special holiday Christmas message wrapped up with some good old crime prevention messaging,” says a release from the detachment.
“Every Who in Ridge Meadows” is the storybook tale of the Grinch, his Christmas crime spree and the surprising conclusion.
It features the Grinch, Supt. Jennifer Hyland and other members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.
“We probably won’t be nominated for any film awards, but we had a lot of fun putting this eight and a half minute short-film together. We hope it puts a smile on your face,” said Hyland.
Every Who in Ridge Meadows
Every who in Ridge Meadows
Loved Christmas a lot
But the Grinch had a plan
A sinister plot
I must stop Christmas
I must and I must
A crime spree at Christmas
To create mistrust
Cindy Lou who
Who couldn’t be cuter
at home safe and sound
While on her computer
When all of a sudden
A DM from a stranger
Appeared on her screen
She sensed the danger
It was the Grinch
Who had made the connection
Thinking the net
Could avoid his detection
But Cindy Lou Who
Learned a lesson at school
About online safety
Social media tools
Cindy Lou who, had told an adult
The Grinch was not going to like this result
Blocking the Grinch was easy and quick
Together they did it
one tap, And one click
Foiled, alone with his only friend Max
He went to the bar To unwind and relax
He growled with his Grinch fingers drunkenly drumming
I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming
Then he got an idea, an awful idea
The Grinch got a wonderful awful idea
I know just what to do, he thought in his head
An awful idea to create Christmas dread
I’ll steal and I’ll rob, and I’ll make such a fuss
Breaking into who people’s homes and take who people’s stuff
I’ll lurk on the streets and in parking lots
How many doors have been left unlocked
With a plan now hatched and beer in his belly
The Grinch left the bar, his breath boozy and smelly
The Grinch’s choice to drive was dumb
And Max couldn’t do it no opposable thumbs
He slithered and slunk with a smile most unpleasant
Out of the bar to steal Christmas presents
Walking to his car his plan was disrupted
By an observant who person who was who disgusted
The Grinch paused and put his hand to his ear
They’re ratting me out he snarled and sneered
This 911 call may have stopped this disaster
To avoid being spotted we’ll simply walk faster
To shopping malls, to gala balls to anywhere cars are left alone
I’ll search them all, parkades and lots, even the streets in front of your home
I’ll check their cars, for wuzzels and gifts
Their cell phones, their purses anything I can lift
They’ll come to their cars and won’t know what to do
Their mouths will hang open a minute or two
Poo poo to the who’s he was grinchingly humming
They will soon find out that no Christmas is coming
Next were the warm lighted windows of homes
Apartments and condos throughout ridge meadows
He peered in the windows, he checked all the doors
Once he found one unlocked he knew he had scored
So he took their tafflers, their toys and their tree
He even made sure to take their TV
The Grinch packed up his loot and tiptoed away
Thinking for sure this will ruin their day.
When the who’s came home their who cameras would show
A despicable dastardly green furry foe
So the Ridge Meadows Whos, did what Ridge Meadows Who’s do
Their civic duty to report, and share all the clues
They phoned the police, their neighbours and friends
And the police knew the suspect based on patterns and trends
A briefing was held the very next day
The info was shared, police dashed out right away
Police looked in who parks, who alleys, who nooks
On a quest to find Grinch, the Christmasty crook
A media release went out in a flash
On the 6 o’clock news, it made a big splash
And then something happened, Grinch saw the news
He realized his actions, when viewed through Who’s views
It didn’t feel good, it didn’t feel right
He felt kind of fuzzy, he felt kind of light
He puzzled and puzzled, till his puzzler was sore
Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before
Perhaps I can change, repair harm I have done
I’ll give back the presents, to everyone
And what happened then, the Ridge Meadows Who’s say
The Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day
He road into town to bring back their toys
He brought back the loot to Ridge Meadows girls and boys
He brought back their parcels, purses and fuzzles
He brought their cell phones, their tafflers and wuzzles.
Our Christmas crime story, has come to a close
And through our story, as we’ve exposed
Even Grinches can change, and be kind and good hearted
Lets take care of each other and carry on what Grinch started