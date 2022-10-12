The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses after a crash in Mission involving a Ridge Meadows RCMP member left a man with serious injuries. (The News files)

The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses after a crash in Mission involving a Ridge Meadows RCMP member left a man with serious injuries. (The News files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP member under IIO investigation after Mission crash

The officer was off-duty at the time of the collision

A motor vehicle crash involving an off-duty member of the Ridge Meadows RCMP is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of BC, IIO.

The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 29700-block of Lougheed Highway in Mission, where there was a collision between a truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was transported by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

It was the driver of the truck who was the off-duty member with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment.

An investigation has now been started by the IIO to determine what role, if any, the officer may have played in the man’s injuries.

The agency – whose role is to provide independent civilian oversight of police across the province and to investigate all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing – is searching for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with relevant information, video, or dashcam footage, are being asked to call the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form at iiobc.ca.

READ ALSO: IIO investigating man found in medical distress in Maple Ridge jail cells

ALSO RELATED: Collision of bicycle, Langley RCMP vehicle now under IIO review

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.maple ridgeMissionMission DistrictPitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New all-candidates meeting set for Wednesday in Maple Ridge
Next story
Chilliwack school board hopeful suing fellow candidate for calling her ‘a striptease artist’

Just Posted

Amanda Todd’s mother, Carol Todd, leaves the New Westminster Law Courts in New Westminster, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Dutch national Aydin Coban returns to a B.C. Supreme Court courtroom as his multi-day sentencing for child sexploitation resumes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man who sextorted B.C. teen Amanda Todd needs sentence to fit harm he caused: Crown

The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses after a crash in Mission involving a Ridge Meadows RCMP member left a man with serious injuries. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows RCMP member under IIO investigation after Mission crash

The candidate grids are alphabetical.
GRID: What Maple Ridge council candidates have to say on the issues

Another all-candidates meeting is set for Wednesday night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
New all-candidates meeting set for Wednesday in Maple Ridge