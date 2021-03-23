Cpl. Victoria Boechler (Facebook/Ridge Meadows RCMP)

Ridge Meadows RCMP officer shaves head for Cancer Society

Cpl. Boechler raised more than $7,000, supported a loved one

A Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who shaved her head for cancer more than doubled her fundraising goal of $3,000.

Cpl. Victoria Boechler raised more than $7,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Boechler agreed to shave her long locks in support of a cousin who was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2020. Her cousin is also named Victoria, and the women got their close cuts on March 13.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge officer shaving head for BC Cancer Society

“Yes, my head is cold, no I won’t wear any wigs, sleeping is weird because my head feels like Velcro on the pillow, and yes I rub it all the time… no you are not allowed to,” she said in a social media post.

READ ALSO: Community steps up for Maple Ridge mom battling cancer

The Ridge Meadows RCMP gave their officer a “huge shout out” in social media, saying: “We are so proud of you, Vic and wish your cousin the best in health… you guys got this!”

