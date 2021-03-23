Ridge Meadows RCMP officer shaves head for Cancer Society

A Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who shaved her head for cancer more than doubled her fundraising goal of $3,000.
Cpl. Victoria Boechler raised more than $7,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation.
Boechler agreed to shave her long locks in support of a cousin who was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2020. Her cousin is also named Victoria, and the women got their close cuts on March 13.
“Yes, my head is cold, no I won’t wear any wigs, sleeping is weird because my head feels like Velcro on the pillow, and yes I rub it all the time… no you are not allowed to,” she said in a social media post.
The Ridge Meadows RCMP gave their officer a “huge shout out” in social media, saying: “We are so proud of you, Vic and wish your cousin the best in health… you guys got this!”
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.