Ridge Meadows RCMP officer wins honour

Insp. Wendy Mehat of the Ridge Meadows RCMP has been chosen as the winner of a Community Leader Award during her former posting with the Surrey RCMP Detachment.
“I’m truly appreciative and grateful,” she said of the award in the Emergency Services category.
It was given to her by the Surrey Now-Leader Newspaper, which is part of the Black Press Media group along with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
And the winner of this year's Emergency Services Award is….
Inspector Wendy Mehat, formerly of @SurreyRCMP!#SurreyBC #SurreyCLA2020 Sponsor: @SFFCharitable pic.twitter.com/rwKMQ3rEWf
— Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) November 24, 2020
Mehat credited the Surrey RCMP youth section, gang enforcement team, and mental health and outreach team, saying she shared the award with those teammates.
“Through their work and efforts we were able to get some excellent work done within the city.”
Mehat left her Surrey post for Maple Ridge recently, and is overseeing the plain clothes investigative support team, the road safety target team and uniformed community response.
