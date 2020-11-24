Ridge Meadows RCMP officer wins honour

Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Wendy Mehat celebrates a community award from her time with the Surrey detachment. (Special to The News)

Insp. Wendy Mehat of the Ridge Meadows RCMP has been chosen as the winner of a Community Leader Award during her former posting with the Surrey RCMP Detachment.

“I’m truly appreciative and grateful,” she said of the award in the Emergency Services category.

It was given to her by the Surrey Now-Leader Newspaper, which is part of the Black Press Media group along with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Mehat credited the Surrey RCMP youth section, gang enforcement team, and mental health and outreach team, saying she shared the award with those teammates.

“Through their work and efforts we were able to get some excellent work done within the city.”

Mehat left her Surrey post for Maple Ridge recently, and is overseeing the plain clothes investigative support team, the road safety target team and uniformed community response.



