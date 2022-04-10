Ridge Meadows RCMP produce year-in-review video

Highlights of Youtube vid include two new senior officers arriving at detachment

Ridge Meadows RCMP have released a year-in-review video for 2021. (RCMP/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have released a 2021 year-in-review video that was posted to Youtube on Friday.

Supt. Wendy Mehat and other officers narrate the video, which offers highlights of the work done by 129 police officers and 58 support staff.

New to the detachment are Inspectors Adam Gander and Jayson Lucash, plus 10 new RCMP recruits from depot.

The video notes there were 26,350 calls for service, which breaks down to 22,777 in Maple Ridge and 3,573 from Pitt Meadows. Assault calls dropped 24 per cent in Maple Ridge, and auto thefts dropped 25 per cent in Pitt Meadows. Weapons calls rose nine per cent in Pitt Meadows, the review notes.

The detachment also spoke about about new initiatives like Project Core, which increased police presence downtown in both cities, and the launch of a new online community dashboard where citizens can access information about crime in their communities.

“If you are interested in seeing what the Ridge Meadows RCMP have been up to in the last year, the 2021 Year in Review video provides an overview of the type of work being done with the Cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” said a news release on Friday.

For more in depth information throughout the year visit the Ridge Meadows RCMP Website Newsroom and social media platforms.

