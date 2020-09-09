Ridge Meadows RCMP are developing a new strategic plan for the detachment. (YouTube)

Ridge Meadows RCMP release new video in planning initiative

Online survey will ask for public input

Ridge Meadows RCMP is releasing the second step, and second video, in their strategic planning initiative.

All RCMP detachments are required to complete strategic plans in order to help guide their ongoing operations over a set period of time. In July of this year, and as part of their 2021-2024 Strategic Plan development, the Ridge Meadows RCMP released a media statement including the first component in a three-part video series which assists in understanding why our police officers perform the work they do.

READ ALSO: RCMP asks public how Mounties can better serve the community

Today, the second video, Ridge Meadows RCMP – The How, is being released.

The video shares with the public how police in Ridge Meadows provide service to their communities and highlights support services, training initiatives and the collaboration of community stakeholder groups as well as specialized and integrated police units.

Further to the unique use of video is the provision of direct public input through an online survey. The survey link can be found in the latest video or directly accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/5YZ3C2V. Community and stakeholder group discussions are also scheduled in the coming weeks to further seek public consultation and input.

No two cities are alike and, given the City of Pitt Meadows is currently undergoing a police services review and request to achieve an independent detachment, survey questions are about the services provided to Maple Ridge. The Ridge Meadows RCMP will continue to provide police services to Pitt Meadows and the Katzie First Nation until a decision is reached, expected later this year.

Once public consultation and survey data and feedback is collected a final video release will share with the public what the final 2021-2024 Strategic Plan will look like.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19
Next story
A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP release new video in planning initiative

Online survey will ask for public input

It’s a nervous week returning to school during pandemic

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows teachers and parents have concerns

Maple Ridge makes top 20 list for ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Helicopter rescue from Golden Ears Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue helps trio of hikers

Thief targets couple in midst of cancer struggle

Lost cancer meds during B&E in Maple Ridge

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thiry-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

Someone took a truck and did doughnuts in a Coquitlam field, destroying the grass

A black truck was seen entering the field at Summit Middle School on Sept. 2 at 2:30 a.m.

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

Most Read