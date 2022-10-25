Ridge Meadows RCMP release safety tips for Halloween

Pedestrians are 43% more likely to be fatally hit on Halloween says UBC study

With trick-or-treaters expected to flood the streets next Monday, Oct. 31, the Ridge Meadows RCMP has provided some community safety tips to help everyone get their candy and return home without incident.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner, media relations officer, explained that fireworks remain one of their biggest issues on Halloween.

“Fireworks are prohibited in Maple Ridge all year round,” said Klaussner. “If you are caught setting off fireworks without a permit you could be fined $500 or more and the fireworks will be seized by police.”

Anyone with concerns regarding the selling or use of fireworks are encouraged not to call 9-1-1 and instead use the 604-463-6251 non-emergency number for Ridge Meadows RCMP.

For anyone driving on Halloween evening, Klaussner wants to remind them to be alert and remember that many costumes might make pedestrians dark and harder to see.

“Pedestrians, remember to wear bright clothing and reflectors to help make yourself visible to drivers on the road,” said Klaussner. “When crossing the street in front of a vehicle, even in a crosswalk, ensure that the driver is stopping prior to entering onto the roadway.”

According to a 2018 study conducted by UBC, pedestrians are at a 43 per cent higher risk of being fatally hit on Halloween compared to the average fall day. By following these RCMP safety tips, both drivers and pedestrians alike can make themselves less likely to be involved in an accident this Halloween season.

