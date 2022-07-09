Ridge Meadows RCMP are reminding boaters to be safe on the water. (RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are reminding boaters to be safe on the water. (RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP reminding boaters to be responsible

Road safety team also ticketed eight for driving without licences

The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team is broadening its horizons.

The team was at the Alouette Lake boat launch on Thursday, handing out floating keychains courtesy ICBC, and reminding boaters to be responsible when they are out on the water.

The team also announced that they cracked down on people driving without a licence. In a joint operation with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, they issued eight violation tickets for drivers who were on the road without a licence.

The fine for this offence is $276 and three points.

READ ALSO: B.C. rolling out fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in the fall

READ ALSO: LETTER: Tow truck driver goes the extra mile for stranded motorist

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
Feds apologize for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Next story
‘Uniquely suited’: Indigenous priest in charge of liturgy for Pope’s visit

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August, 13, won the Bantam division in the second annual MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna July 7 – 8. (file)
Jaden August takes Bantam division in Kelowna

Ridge Meadows RCMP are reminding boaters to be safe on the water. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP reminding boaters to be responsible

Grover Telford. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge businessman announces he will run for city council

Museum staffers Camryn Page and Lily Austin try out the croquet set on the grass at Jim Hadgkiss Park, next to Maple Ridge Museum, in preparation for a day of croquet being hosted at Haney House this Sunday. (Special to The News)
Museum offers chance to dabble in croquet