Ridge Meadows RCMP reminding boaters to be responsible

Road safety team also ticketed eight for driving without licences

Ridge Meadows RCMP are reminding boaters to be safe on the water. (RCMP/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team is broadening its horizons.

The team was at the Alouette Lake boat launch on Thursday, handing out floating keychains courtesy ICBC, and reminding boaters to be responsible when they are out on the water.

The team also announced that they cracked down on people driving without a licence. In a joint operation with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, they issued eight violation tickets for drivers who were on the road without a licence.

The fine for this offence is $276 and three points.

