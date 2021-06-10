Ridge Meadows RCMP searching for five men involved in stabbing at Golden Ears

Police are looking for five men following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, June 9, at Golden Ears Provincial Park.

At about 5:45 p.m. Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the park after an argument between a man camping with his family at the North Beach campground and a group of five men at a nearby campsite got out of control and resulted in a 23-year-old man being stabbed twice in the abdomen.

The five suspects, who were not registered campers at the park and were, police believe, simply using the site to eat and drink, fled the area in a black sedan.

Police have described the men as South Asian, singling out one of them as being tall with a skinny build, short dark hair and a stubble beard. He was wearing a black and purple LA Lakers ball cap and a black zip-up hoodie at the time of the incident.

RCMP are appealing to the public for any dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident or the hours leading up to the incident, in and around the Golden Ears Park area or in the nearby community. They are also looking for additional witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the incident that have not already spoken with police are being asked to call Corporal Sunny Grewal at 604-467-7651.