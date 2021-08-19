Ridge Meadows RCMP seeking help identifying suspect in robbery

Alleged suspect in a robbery that took place in Pitt Meadows on Aug. 9. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for an unidentified man as a person of interest in a robbery.

According to the RCMP, a Pitt Meadows business, located in the 19800 block area of Lougheed Hwy., was robbed on Aug. 9 between 4 and 5 p.m.

In a social media post, the RCMP said, “Can you identify? Ridge Meadows RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying a person of interest related to an alleged robbery in #PittMeadows.”

The alleged suspect is a white male, approximately 5’7” tall, has short brown hair, wearing blue jeans and a light grey hoodie pullover shirt and carrying a brown designer brand messenger-style bag.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the person in the photo, or dash camera footage from that area, to contact Cpl. Trevor Hanson with the Ridge Meadows RCMP (RM file 21-16254).

Those who have any information but want to remain anonymous, are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2000.00 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.