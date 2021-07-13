Ridge Meadows RCMP sharing crime data online

The new dashboard allows members of the public to see crime in Maple Ridge, sorted by neighbourhood and month, with comparisons to previous years.

Ridge Meadows RCMP have a unique new platform that will allow the public to access policing data.

In 2020, as part of the Ridge Meadows RCMP strategic planning process, public input identified a desire for better access to crime stats and data. On Tuesday, the RCMP launched their new Community Safety Dashboard, which they say is the first of its kind for any RCMP detachment across the country.

“Traditionally it can be challenging to share police information due to privacy act considerations and the importance of preserving police operational tactics, however, we were determined to deliver a model of data sharing which can provide more transparency and accountability,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

“We think our citizens are going to be impressed with not only the depth of information we are able to provide but how that information can be broken down further into individual neighbourhoods.”

For example, an interested party could look at the property crime dashboard, and see that last month there were 79 property crimes in the Town Centre neighbourhood last month, including two auto thefts, eight break and enters and 13 thefts from auto.

Citizens are encouraged to explore the dashboard by going to the Community Safety Dashboard link at

rmpolicedashboards-mapleridge.hub.arcgis.com