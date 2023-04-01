Ridge Meadows RCMP taking care of business

What started out as a three-month pilot project by the Ridge Meadows RCMP two years ago is still ongoing, and police say it’s yielding results.

In February of 2021, the local detachment launched Project C.O.R.E which is the acronym for Community Policing, Outreach, Response and Enforcement. The goal of the project was to address ongoing community issues, strategically patrol problematic areas, and increase engagement with downtown businesses.

During the month of March, over the course of nine days there were teams of police officers strategically patrolling areas in the downtown core for six hours a day during peak periods, amounting to more than 100 hours of foot patrols.

RCMP volunteers deployed during this same time period hit the streets 35 times, and accumulating more than 120 hours of volunteer service. The volunteer teams included the Integrated Safety Ambassador Team, Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch, Bike Patrols and Business Watch.

Violation tickets were issued for various offences including use of electronic devices while driving, and failing to yield to pedestrians. One person was arrested when recognized by police for having an outstanding warrant.

More than 60 businesses were visited. In one instance, after speaking with the business owner, police were able to locate a person in medical distress and help to obtain urgent medical attention and transport to the hospital.

“Police realize that business owners have valuable information that can be utilized by the police.” said Inspector Adam Gander. “The integral success of this program is police having the opportunity to engage in one-on-one discussions with local business owners.”