Ridge Meadows RCMP taking care of business

Downtown foot patrols help police connect with core shop owners

What started out as a three-month pilot project by the Ridge Meadows RCMP two years ago is still ongoing, and police say it’s yielding results.

In February of 2021, the local detachment launched Project C.O.R.E which is the acronym for Community Policing, Outreach, Response and Enforcement. The goal of the project was to address ongoing community issues, strategically patrol problematic areas, and increase engagement with downtown businesses.

During the month of March, over the course of nine days there were teams of police officers strategically patrolling areas in the downtown core for six hours a day during peak periods, amounting to more than 100 hours of foot patrols.

RCMP volunteers deployed during this same time period hit the streets 35 times, and accumulating more than 120 hours of volunteer service. The volunteer teams included the Integrated Safety Ambassador Team, Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch, Bike Patrols and Business Watch.

READ ALSO: ‘Second lease on life’: Kelowna man convicted of 2003 murder seeks early parole

Violation tickets were issued for various offences including use of electronic devices while driving, and failing to yield to pedestrians. One person was arrested when recognized by police for having an outstanding warrant.

More than 60 businesses were visited. In one instance, after speaking with the business owner, police were able to locate a person in medical distress and help to obtain urgent medical attention and transport to the hospital.

“Police realize that business owners have valuable information that can be utilized by the police.” said Inspector Adam Gander. “The integral success of this program is police having the opportunity to engage in one-on-one discussions with local business owners.”

READ ALSO: Men, young boys increasingly targeted by sextortion scams, B.C. police warn

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge hosts two-day rally party for Kraft Hockevyille contest
Next story
Maple Ridge loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Just Posted

Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place this summer when they will be presenting <em>Viking Lear</em>. In 2019 they put on <em>The Comedy of Errors</em> by William Shakespeare. (The News files) The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place in July. (The News files) The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place in July. (The News files)
Thousands in grants up for grabs for arts and culture projects in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

More than 100 community members showed up to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on April 1 to watch the live announcement of who won the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Hailey Homen frequently visits Jerry Sulina Park, and especially the dog area, with her canine companion Zeus. He’s a seven-and-a-half-year-old Husky-Belgian Malanois cross. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Taking in the view

Ridge Meadows RCMP taking care of business

Pop-up banner image