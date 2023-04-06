Ridge Meadows RCMP took part in commercial vehicle enforcement. (Ridge Meadows RCMP Facebook)

Ridge Meadows RCMP target unsafe commercial vehicles

Violation tickets issued, vehicles taken out of service

Police took 40 unsafe trucks off the road recently.

On March 30, Ridge Meadows RCMP completed a joint operation with the goal of ensuring commercial vehicles are safe to operate on our roadways. They say more of this enforcement is coming.

The Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) joined forces with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, and there were multi-jurisdictional police and commercial vehicle experts in the 25600 block of Lougheed Highway to complete commercial truck inspections.

This is the first time that a project of this scope has occurred in Maple Ridge, said a press release from the detachment.

After a full day of commercial vehicle checks, more than 65 in total, there were 95 violations identified, with 30 violation tickets being issued.

Police also identified 40 vehicles that were immediately put out of service after critical violations were identified. These violations require immediate correction. Some examples of these types of violations were load securements, over-weight vehicles or tire defects.

Police also enforced other traffic infractions including speeding offences – ticketing a driver who was driving 117 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Police issued 24 violation tickets for a variety of other offences.

The public can expect to see more projects like this in the future, said police.

Ridge Meadows RCMP took part in commercial vehicle enforcement. (Ridge Meadows RCMP Facebook)
Pop-up banner image