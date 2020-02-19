Man facing four charges. (THE NEWS – files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP team up with Port Coquitlam

Man facing four charges from three cities

A New Westminster man is facing two charges of break and enter, along with a possession of stolen property under $5,000 charge, along with a charge of mischief under $5,000.

Tyson Taylor Helgason, 25, is facing the charges and appears Thursday in Port Coquitlam court.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said Wednesday that several break and enters to homes in Pitt Meadows were reported to police on Feb. 10 and 11.

One of the break-and-enter charges originates in Pitt Meadows and the other is from New Westminster. The possession of stolen property charge originates in New Westminster and the mischief under $5,000 charge is from Coquitlam.

“Police will cross multi-jurisdictional boundaries to complete their investigations and make arrests,” said Sgt. Scott Grimmer with the Ridge Meadows street enforcement unit in a Wednesday news release.




