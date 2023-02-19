Ridge Meadows RCMP visits Maple Ridge school to spread some positivity

Several Ridge Meadows RCMP officers and volunteers visited Yennadon Elementary School on Feb. 17 to participate in Fist Bump Friday. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge students got a surprise visit from members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP on Friday as they participated in Fist Bump Friday at Yennadon Elementary School.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that multiple officers and volunteers with the Crime Prevention Team attended the event to share some positivity with the students before the long weekend.

“The school had all the teachers and support staff line up in the hallways and give each other positive vibes for the day and spread the positive message of lifting each other up leading into pink shirt day next week,” said Klaussner.

A particularly big hit amongst the students, according to Klaussner, was Safety Bear, the RCMP mascot who was also there to hand out fist bumps to the students.

Ridge Meadows RCMP will be visiting more elementary schools in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge next week for other student outreach programs.

