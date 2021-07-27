Ridge Meadows RCMP warns residents against drinking and driving

The Ridge Meadows RCMP received several reports of drunk driving for two separate individuals on July 26. (Black Press Media stock photo)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is warning community members against impaired driving.

The local detachment posted on social media, urging drivers to be careful when day drinking and driving, after two impaired drivers were found to be twice over the legal limit on July 26.

“Day Drinking. If you indulge in some drinks no matter the time of the day or night, please plan a safe ride home. Police received multiple reports of impaired driving yesterday where in 2 separate instances the driver blew more than 2x the legal limit. Don’t Drink and Drive,” read the tweet.

RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner said that this wasn’t just a one-time occurrence and it is important to be aware of the consequences of drinking and driving at all times of the day.

By the end of June 2020, the detachment had 276 impaired driving investigations and so far this year, they have 178.

“Impaired driving and road safety continues to be a priority for the Ridge Meadows Detachment, enforcement continues regardless of the time of the day or the year. Planning ahead to have a safe ride home, keeps everyone safe,” she said.

