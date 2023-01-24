Ridge Meadows Recycling Society announces recycling pickup cancellations for 2023

Maple Ridge residents will see nine days impacted throughout the year

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society divides the city of Maple Ridge into five quadrants, each of which has its recycling picked up on different days of the week. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society has released its 2023 schedule, which outlines what days locals will be forced to go without having their recycling collected.

For the upcoming year, Maple Ridge recycling pickup will be affected on nine different days.

Residents who live in the eastern part of the city and have their recycling typically collected on Monday will be hit the hardest, with nearly all of the nine cancellations landing on Mondays.

The recycling society reminded locals that if their typical pickup day lands on a stat holiday, then it will not be rescheduled to another day.

“Simply set out as much recycling as you need to the following week and it will be picked up,” said the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society. “If you have too much to wait, you can always bring it to the Maple Ridge Recycling Depot.”

The only exception to the no rescheduling policy is the pickup on Monday, Dec. 25, which will instead take place on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The impacted recycling pickup days for 2023 will be:

• Monday, Feb. 20

• Friday, Apr. 7

• Monday, Apr. 10

• Monday, May 22

• Monday, Aug. 7

• Monday, Sept. 4

• Monday, Oct. 9

• Monday, Dec. 25

• Tuesday, Dec. 26

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society also announced that in 2023 it now accepts ink cartridges and encouraged anyone with printers to bring old used cartridges to the recycling depot.

Information on recycling pickup, drop-off, and more can be found at https://rmrecycling.org/.