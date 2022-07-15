Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue called to man in medical distress

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue resources, pictured here in an earlier photo, are needed to rescue a man in medical distress in Golden Ears Park. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team was called to Golden Ears Provincial Park on Friday afternoon, for a person in medical distress.

A 64-year-old man needed medical assistance, and he was on the West Canyon Trail. The call came in at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Ridge Meadows SAR spokesperson Rick Laing said the Coquitlam Search and Rescue was called to assist, due to the need for expediency, and their equipment includes a heli-flight rescue system, which allows for a long-line rescue if needed.

More details as they become available.

READ ALSO: Woman killed, man injured in Maple Ridge shooting