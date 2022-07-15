Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue resources, pictured here in an earlier photo, are needed to rescue a man in medical distress in Golden Ears Park. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue called to man in medical distress

Helicopter deployed to rescue man in Golden Ears Park

The Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team was called to Golden Ears Provincial Park on Friday afternoon, for a person in medical distress.

A 64-year-old man needed medical assistance, and he was on the West Canyon Trail. The call came in at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Ridge Meadows SAR spokesperson Rick Laing said the Coquitlam Search and Rescue was called to assist, due to the need for expediency, and their equipment includes a heli-flight rescue system, which allows for a long-line rescue if needed.

More details as they become available.

