Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue called to man in medical distress

The Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team was called to Golden Ears Provincial Park on Friday afternoon, for a person in medical distress.
A 64-year-old man needed medical assistance, and he was on the West Canyon Trail. The call came in at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Ridge Meadows SAR spokesperson Rick Laing said the Coquitlam Search and Rescue was called to assist, due to the need for expediency, and their equipment includes a heli-flight rescue system, which allows for a long-line rescue if needed.
More details as they become available.
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.