Drop off tree or arrange for pickup this weekend and next

Get rid of your Christmas tree this weekend and next, and donate to search and rescue efforts. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue is taking Christmas trees and chipping them, by donation, this weekend and next.

The chipping is being done at the headquarters building at 23598 105th Ave., which is right beside Planet Ice. On Jan. 6-7 and 13-14 weekends the SAR volunteers will be there between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Donations will benefit the search and rescue group. For tree pickup by the First Haney Rovers ($10 minimum), email scoutchipping@gmail.com or call 604-244-2850.