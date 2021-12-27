Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue’s annual Christmas tree chipping tradition to continue

1st Haney Scout groups to do pickups

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue has been chipping trees for over twenty years now. (File photo)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will host its annual Christmas tree chipping early next year.

This season’s tree chipping will take place during the first weekend of the New Year, on Jan. 1 and 2, and the weekend after that on Jan. 9 and 10, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Treasurer Barb Laing with the team said that while last year they had people unloading their own cars due to the very strict COVID restrictions, this year, people will get help from the crew, with ample protective gear on hand.

“With COVID, we try to minimize contact, but we will assist wherever needed,” she said.

People can also opt for a pick-up of their trees, through the 1st Haney Scout Group by filling out this form: https://bit.ly/3pkEIAb.

As with each year’s tree chipping, even this year’s tree chipping will be by donation, funds from which will go towards the life-saving services they offer, as well as towards training.

Connor Morley, of the search and rescue team, who is putting together the event, said that a big reason why they are able to do this program each year was due to Bartlett Tree Experts, who donate their equipment, expertise and time. He also said that Augustine Soil and Mulch played a crucial role as well, as they accept their mulch each year.

“This fundraiser would not be possible without them,” he said.

Last year’s fundraiser was one of the most successful ones the SAR ever had. They are hoping to have a similar response again this year.

