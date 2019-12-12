The suspect tried to evade capture, entering into oncoming traffic on a skateboard. (Black Press files)

Ridge RCMP arrest man who tried to escaped on skateboard

Dustin William Randall Evans, 30, was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Ridge Meadow RCMP arrested a man Wednesday who tried to escape on a skateboard.

Plainclothes police were in the 11800-block of Laity Street when they saw a man known to them exiting a convenience store.

He had multiple outstanding warrants in Maple Ridge and Coquitlam.

Officers identified themselves and the suspect tried to evade capture, entering into oncoming traffic on a skateboard.

It took multiple officers to apprehend the man and make the arrest.

“We’d be pretty ineffective if we always revealed our policing strategies and tactics,” says RCMP Sgt, Scott Grimmer, in charge of the street enforcement unit.

READ ALSO: Two arrested in connection with Maple Ridge auto theft.

“But the community should know that officers are regularly throughout the community. Just because you don’t see us, or we are in plainclothes, does not mean we aren’t making arrests.”

Dustin William Randall Evans, a 30-year-old man of no fixed address, was originally wanted regarding the following offences:

• possession of stolen property;

• theft under $5,000;

• trespassing at night;

• carrying a concealed weapon;

• breach of undertaking or recognizance;

• break and enter.

He was to appear in Provincial Court in Port Coquitlam on Thursday regarding further charges.

 

Most Read