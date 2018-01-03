Ridge RCMP arrest two, recover stolen truck

Both suspects located in vehicle near St. Anne Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge.

  • Jan. 3, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

RCMP recovered a stolen truck in Maple Ridge on Tuesday and arrested two people with outstanding warrants.

Those two could now face new charges in relation to possession of stolen property, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

On Tuesday, around 9 p.m., RCMP first responders were performing covert patrols in the 22300-block of St. Anne Avenue when they located an occupied stolen pickup truck.

The male driver and female passenger of the stolen truck both had outstanding warrants and were arrested, police said.

The truck is in the process of being returned to the rightful owners.

“When resources allow, and as part of their crime reduction strategy, first responders swap their general duty uniforms for a more covert plain clothes presence in the community,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“This initiative is yielding results and police will continue to utilize new ideas in keeping the community safe.”

Both alleged suspects are 28 years old and have no fixed address.

The investigation is ongoing and police are recommending charges of possession of stolen property.

