Ridge RCMP looking for man who may have offered 12-year-old girl a ride home

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly offered a ride home to a girl near Golden Ears elementary.

Police received a report about a man in the 23000-block area of 118 Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11.

Police said the man offered a ride home to a 12-year-old girl, who said “no” and made it home safely.

The vehicle left the area without further incident.

Police have released a composite sketch of the person of interest, and an image of the suspect vehicle from the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 35 to 45 years old, balding with lighter grey hair, clean shaven and wearing a grey zip-up hoody.

The suspect vehicle is described as a later model silver or gold Ford SUV.

“This young girl did the right thing in saying no and immediately returning home and telling an adult she knows,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“Police are trying to put together the pieces of the puzzle here and would like to speak with the alleged suspect. If you know who this person may be please contact us.”

• Anyone with more information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.