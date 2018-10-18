Ridge RCMP officer helps recover stolen electric bike

Keep good records of property, police advise.

A Ridge Meadows RCMP officer with a keen eye helped recover a stolen electric bike.

Const. Sean Wegner was patrolling the area of Edge Street and Dewdney Trunk Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday, when

when a woman riding an electric bike rode by.

The officer recalled seeing a photograph of a similar looking electric bike from an internal bulletin in July. It had been reported stolen July 3 from a locked bike rack in the 22500-block of 121st Street.

Const. Wegner caught up to the woman on the bike and a serial number check confirmed his suspicion.

The rider, a 43-year-old Maple Ridge woman, said she had purchased the bike from Craigslist.

“Information such as serial numbers, photographs and property descriptions are very valuable in advancing a police investigation. Good job on the owner for keeping such great records,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

“Unfortunately, the woman is out the money she paid for the bike.”

