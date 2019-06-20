Ridge RCMP seek suspect in alleged sexual assault

Teenage girl was taking bus to Maple Ridge from Port Coquitlam.

The male suspect is described as “African American,” young in age and tall in height. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking to identify a suspect in a sexual assault alleged to have taken place 18 months ago.

In late January, RCMP received a complaint of a sexual assault from a year earlier.

A teenaged girl from Maple Ridge was riding the bus home from Port Coquitlam when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man.

After exhausting all other investigative avenues, police brought in a forensic sketch artist.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



