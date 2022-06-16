While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)

Rio Tinto investigating after Kitimat employee airlifted to hospital in critical condition

On June 6 the employee was injured during the unloading of materials from a trailer

An investigation at Rio Tinto is underway after an employee was injured in an incident at the site in Kitimat earlier this month.

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer.

BC Emergency Health Services said that one person in critical condition was taken by air ambulance to a Lower Mainland hospital.

“Every incident is one too many and we are investigating the cause of this incident, we want to be very clear: no task is crucial enough to put someone’s health and safety at risk,” a Rio Tinto spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company continues to be in contact with the man’s family to provide the required support.

The Northern Sentinel has reached out to WorkSafeBC for more details.

Previous story
B.C. dog chases off ‘scary-looking guy’ as RCMP seek fleeing suspect
Next story
New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70% of British Columbians: poll

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Physiotherapy & Pain Clinic recently made a donation of $5,298.52 in support of the 19th annual Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Fund Run that took place Sunday, June 5. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation/Facebook)
50/50 raffle tickets for sale in support of Maple Ridge hospital

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue raised a giant Canadian flag over Memorial Peace Park for Canada Day celebrations before the COVID-19 pandemic. (The News files)
Outdoor celebration planned for Canada Day in Maple Ridge

Kynan Haintz of Maple Ridge secondary won gold at the national wrestling championships. (Special to The News)
Ramblers wrestlers on the podium at national championships

Carter Hugill, 18, left, and Hudson Campbell, 20, both members of UPlan helped decorate downtown Maple Ridge for Pride month. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Rainbow coloured trees downtown Maple Ridge for Pride month

Pop-up banner image ×