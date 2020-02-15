Three teens had to be rescued from a cliff on Promontory Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 on Crimson Ridge in Chilliwack. (Wayne Hogg)

‘Risky rescue’ for three teens who went down 40-foot cliff in Chilliwack

One boy and two girls had to be rescued after going down a steep embankment at a party in Chilliwack

Three teenagers who went down a cliff on Promontory Heights escaped with minor injuries on Friday.

Emergency personnel including Chilliwack Search and Rescue were called to Crimson Ridge in Chilliwack around 8 p.m. Friday.

A 15-year-old boy had gone over a 40-foot “steep embankment” during a big party in the area, Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said Saturday morning.

Two 15-year-old girls tried to help the boy by heading down the cliff and ended up getting stuck as well.

A large crew of first responders were on scene to help rescue the three teens including RCMP, Chilliwack Fire Department, Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, Chilliwack SAR, and BC Ambulance Service.

It was a “risky rescue,” Rail said.

At least one helicopter also responded to the scene.

No one was seriously injured and all three teenagers ended up going home with their parents that night.

“The first responders did a remarkable job to get the three kids safely up,” Rail said.

RELATED: Chilliwack Search and Rescue lauds funding boost from the province

RELATED: Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: Chilliwack Search and Rescue

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack
Next story
Washington State woman arrested on suspicion of trying to steal baby

Just Posted

Marching for those who’ve disappeared

Fifth annual event in Memorial Peace Park

Letter: Other cities have declared climate emergencies

Maple Ridge should do what’s right for our planet

Elementary students are hoping the city will recognize Real Acts of Caring week

Pitt Meadows students participate in Real Acts of Caring week

West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight

The demonstration was in support of Wet’suwet’en members who oppose Coastal GasLink

Coldest Night fundraiser not on this year in Maple Ridge

Local Salvation Army says it is focusing on its own initiatives

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

‘Risky rescue’ for three teens who went down 40-foot cliff in Chilliwack

One boy and two girls had to be rescued after going down a steep embankment at a party in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Eighth straight win for Vancouver Giants

Victory on home ice in Langley moves team within four points of second place

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver

Friday marked the 28th annual commemorative march

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Most Read