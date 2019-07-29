Road closed after Friday crash in west Maple Ridge

At least one person was seriously injured in a Friday night collision between a car and a tanker truck on Golden Ears Way, near Lougheed Highway.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. and resulted in the RCMPs Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service being called to the scene. RCMP closed Golden Ears Way for several hours during the investigation.

The collision analysis service does forensic reconstruction of collisions that result in serious injury or death in B.C.

BC Emergency Health Services said they got a 911 call at 9:07 p.m., and transported one patient, in serious condition, to hospital. The condition of the person involved isn’t known.