Graham Street in east Maple Ridge, near 112th Avenue has been blocked off and closed to all traffic Monday afternoon, because of a police incident. The road closure started at about 2 p.m.

No other details have yet been released, by Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Nearby Whonnock elementary was also in a hold and secure status, for a brief period but re-opened at about 2:20 p.m.

More to follow.