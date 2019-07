Power lines have come down on Burnett Street, on Friday, closing down the road at the intersection with Fuller Road, just south of Dewdney Trunk Road, in downtown Maple Ridge.

Wires were draped across a semi truck at the scene. BC Hydro arrived at about 12:30 p.m. to do repairs.

It’s not certain how long the road will be closed.

The driver was able to get out safely, and nobody was injured.



