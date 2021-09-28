Road closure for utility work at David Jones Elementary to disrupt traffic

Closure will be in effect from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1

The road will be completely closed between 120 Ave and 120b Ave. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

A road closure on Blakely Road in Pitt Meadows is set to disrupt traffic for two days.

The closure, which will take place near Davie Jones Elementary will be in effect from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.

The city of Pitt Meadows is advising commuters to obey all traffic control personnel, detour signs and the closures at all times.

Some utility work at Davie Jones Elementary has prompted this closure. The city has said that it will be a complete closure on Blakely Road between 120 Ave and 120b Ave between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

However, the city has clarified that his work will be weather dependent.

