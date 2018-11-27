Update: Road in north Maple Ridge re-opens after storm

The northern part of 224th Street in Maple Ridge that closed late Monday afternoon, has reopened, says the City of Maple Ridge.

The city had closed the road after rising waters from the North Alouette River following heavy rains that hit the area Monday afternoon and early Tuesday.

Rainfall tapered off however and the city was able to re-open the road mid-morning Tuesday.

Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning for the area spanning from Coquitlam to Maple Ridge, and that areas near the mountains received up to 120 mm of rain overnight. More rain was expected Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The City of Maple Ridge barricaded 224th Street between 132nd and 144th avenues at 4 p.m. Monday. Heavy rains overnight Monday and Tuesday increased water levels. The road lies within the floodplain of the North Alouette River and floods frequently.

The road was closed until further notice and water receded. Flagging personnel were on site and there was only access for emergency vehicles.

The road was closed briefly on Nov. 1 following another rainfall.