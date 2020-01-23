Road repairs winding down on Maple Ridge road

Commuters will find their Dewdney Trunk Road drive a bit easier by the end of the week as work crews finish off the installation of a new storm sewer connection in the 22600-block of the major corridor.

The new storm sewer connection was installed this week after rainwater started pooling at the back of the Maple Ridge-Pitt News office late last year.

The city installed an inspection chamber to check the storm sewer and found that a portion of the line had been blocked, preventing the draining of stormwater.

But that wasn’t related to last summer’s installation of a new 30-centimetre wide water main installation between Edge Street and 228th Street, said Mike Canning, acting director of engineering with the City of Maple Ridge.

That replaced an aging 25-cm wide main, which will remain in the ground.

Canning said another storm sewer connection will be installed next week at the building across the street, but that will have less impact on traffic flow.

Soon afterwards, crews will be taking the opportunity to install fibre optic cable beneath the same stretch of road.

Canning said that will entail pulling fibre optic cable through the old water main, using the old water pipe as a conduit for the cable.

Once all that is done, the stretch of road will be completely resurfaced next summer.



